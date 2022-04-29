Jail for CNB officer who assaulted man to get confession and hurled vulgarities at cop

SINGAPORE - A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer who was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted a man - then suspected to be a drug offender - to extort a confession was sentenced to five years' jail on Friday (April 29).

Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan, who has been suspended since October 2019, was also ordered to give the Malaysian victim, Sivabalan Kanniappan, then 34, a compensation of $4,500 for his pain and suffering.

Last month, District Judge Salina Ishak found Vengedesh, now 35, guilty of three counts of voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession from Sivabalan.

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok said: "The accused continually showed a disregard for the integrity of the law enforcement vocation he had been tasked with. He had showed up for work that day with alcoholic breath.

"He continued to drink from a beer can while in the office itself that morning, even taking steps to hide it with a brown paper bag to make it less obvious to the CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras. He assaulted (Sivabalan) in the toilet (while) under the influence of... alcohol."

On Friday, Vengedesh also admitted to an unrelated harassment charge - using abusive words on a policeman - and was fined $4,000.

He had joined some friends to drink beer at the void deck of a Canberra Street block of flats near Sembawang Road on March 14, 2020 and became drunk.

At around 11.20pm, an eyewitness alerted the police about the group and the policeman arrived at the scene with his partner.

The two police officers then told Vengedesh's group that they were not allowed to consume alcohol in public at that hour and advised them to leave.

Vengedesh later hurled vulgarities at the policeman and was arrested.

Separately, he had committed the offences against Sivabalan after the latter was found with drugs on him at Woodlands Checkpoint in 2017.

The Malaysian has since been convicted of drug offences and given 15 years' jail with 13 strokes of the cane.

In an earlier proceeding, DPPs Han Ming Kuang and Timothy Ong said in their submissions that before Sivabalan was assaulted, he was stopped for an inspection when he entered Singapore through the checkpoint at around 3.40am on Jan 2, 2017.