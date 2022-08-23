Jail for car driver who hit girl, 9, on zebra crossing, causing her to suffer brain injury

SINGAPORE - A nine-year-old girl was walking home from Bedok Mall with her mother when they were hit by a car at a zebra crossing.

Despite the mother's pleas for help, the driver, who was on delivery jobs, drove off and continued his deliveries.

The crash caused the girl to suffer a severe traumatic brain injury, which needed surgery.

The driver, Sheik Salim Said, was sentenced to five months' jail on Monday (Aug 22) after he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Three other charges, including one for driving the car away from the scene after the accident, were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

The 46-year-old Singaporean was also given a five-year driving ban that will take effect after he is released from jail.

The victims cannot be named as the girl's identity is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said in court documents that Sheik Salim was driving along Bedok North Drive at or around 8.20pm on April 18 last year when he filtered to a slip road to head to Bedok North Avenue 1.

While on the slip road, he said, the accused drove "without due care and attention by failing to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians along the designated zebra crossing".

As a result, he collided into the girl and her 37-year-old mother who were on the zebra crossing and had right of way.

At no point before the collision did he slow down his vehicle, said DPP Bin.

After the accident, Sheik Salim exited his vehicle and moved the victims to the side of the road. Ignoring the woman's pleas for help and to call for an ambulance, he then drove off.

Members of the public later called for emergency assistance, and an ambulance took the victims to Changi General Hospital.

The police tracked down Sheik Salim the day after the accident using information provided to them.