Jail for Aussie man over repeated drunken tirades and verbal abuse of cops

SINGAPORE – An Australian man, who went into a profanity-laden drunken tirade against three police officers and said he would kill one of them, did not learn his lesson after his arrest in November 2019.

While out on bail, Conrad Drummond Clarkson went drinking in September 2021 and was arrested again after he was involved in a drunken ruckus and refused to pay a bill.

In June 2022, he became unruly after an alcohol-fuelled night out and abused two police officers with vulgar language.

Clarkson, 32, was sentenced to three weeks’ jail and a fine of $2,500 on Wednesday, after he pleaded guilty to five charges including two counts of harassment. Seven other charges were considered during sentencing.

He was also given a discharge amounting to an acquittal over a criminal intimidation charge involving a death threat to a policeman. This means Clarkson cannot be charged again with the same offence.

During investigations, he admitted that he had consumed liquor at the Singapore Cricket Club on Nov 26, 2019 before making his way to Boat Quay.

At around 3am the next day, an intoxicated Clarkson pushed some tables outside a bar in Circular Road and shoved one of its workers who approached him.

The worker alerted the police and three officers arrived at the scene soon after. One of them asked Clarkson to produce his identification documents, but the latter gave an incoherent answer.

He was arrested and hurled vulgarities at one of the officers when they reached the Police Cantonment Complex

Among other things, he told the officer: “When I get out of here... I will kill you...You are dead!”

Clarkson went on to abuse two more officers with vulgar language later that morning.

A doctor examined him at the Central Police Division at around 11.30am on Nov 27, 2019.