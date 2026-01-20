Jail for adult couple over rape of 13-year-old girl

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The minor’s mother lodged a police report on July 10, 2023, stating that her daughter had been raped.

SINGAPORE – A full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) met an underage girl online and had sex with her despite knowing that she was only 13 years old at the time.

Aware that the victim came from a needy family, Markkus M ohsen Lim was willing to pay her for sex but did not give her any money in the end.

She has since died, but court documents did not disclose details about her death.

On Jan 20, Lim, 24, who is a Singaporean, was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.

His then girlfriend, product executive Marija Beatriz Gargarita Tuble, did not end their relationship when she found out about his infidelity.

The prosecution said: “(Instead, she)... solicited both Markkus’ and the victim’s agreement to engage in a threesome with her, and they both agreed.

“Her motivation for doing so was to ’retake control’ of her relationship with Markkus... She was under the impression that doing so would lessen the emotional impact of Markkus’ infidelity. ”

The Filipina took at least six videos of Lim having sex with the girl, but deleted them when police officers visited her home.

Tuble, 29, pleaded guilty to a rape charge after she instigated him to have sex with the victim. The Singapore permanent resident was sentenced to eight years and nine months’ jail on Jan 20.

The Straits Times has contacted the SPF to find out if Lim is a member of the force.

Deputy public prosecutors Jordon Li and Jeremy Bin stated in court documents that Lim met the victim on an online social portal in May 2023 and the pair communicated on messaging platform Telegram soon after.

The student told him her age, and he was aware that it is an offence to engage in sexual activities with her.

Despite this, he engaged in sexually explicit chats with the minor and even sent her pictures of his genitals.

He also asked the victim to send him pictures of herself naked, as well as videos showing her in various stages of undress while she stripped off her school uniform.

The pair met at around 10.30pm on June 9, 2023, at a Housing Board block of flats where she lived and went to a staircase landing, where they had unprotected sex.

The DPPs said: “The entire incident lasted around 40 minutes. The victim returned home so as to not arouse the suspicion of her family, and Markkus then left to buy supper.

“He also bought food for the victim as he knew that she was poor and did not have enough money to (buy food) .”

After eating, Lim returned to the same block, hoping that he could have sex with the girl after her mother had fallen asleep.

However, the victim had also nodded off and did not respond to his messages.

The next day, Tuble, who had access to Lim’s Telegram account, saw the text messages that he had sent the victim, and found out about his infidelity.

She then decided to engage in sexual activities with the girl, the court heard.

The couple arranged to meet the victim at Tuble’s home six days later.

Shortly after midnight on June 17, 2023, Lim met the girl near Tuble’s home, sexually penetrated the minor at a staircase landing, and took her to his then girlfriend’s unit.

Lim engaged in sexual acts with the minor soon after, while Tuble recorded them with her mobile phone.

He later had protected sexual intercourse with both the victim and his then girlfriend, who touched the minor’s private parts.

The DPPs said: “Following this, Marija cooked some food for the victim as she knew that the victim was poor and did not have enough money ...

“Subsequently... Markkus engaged in further sexual acts against the victim, while Marija watched and filmed more videos of the... acts.”

Shortly before 2.40am on June 17, 2023, Lim and Tuble engaged a private hire vehicle to take the victim home.

Tuble also sent the sexually explicit videos to her, said the DPPs.

The couple later tried to engage the minor in more sexual activities, but could not do so as she had blocked them from contacting her.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but the minor’s mother lodged a police report on July 10, 2023, stating that her daughter had been raped.

Police officers went to Tuble’s apartment the following month, and she deleted the videos before she opened the front door for them.

Lim and Tuble were later charged in court in 2025.

Lim’s bail was set at $80,000 on Jan 20, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Feb 23.