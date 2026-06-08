Jail for 2 men caught with 3,480 vape-related devices at Woodlands Checkpoint

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Muhammad Haiqal Zaini and Muhammad Musray, both Malaysians, were caught on June 17, 2025, by the Singapore authorities.

SINGAPORE – Two men, who worked for a third person, were tasked with transporting 3,480 vape-related devices from Malaysia to Singapore in a car, but were caught at Woodlands Checkpoint in June 2025.

On June 5 , Muhammad Haiqal Zaini, 22, a Malaysian, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to importing 2,800 pods and 680 cartridges into Singapore.

His accomplice and fellow Malaysian, Muhammad Musray, 21, was convicted of a similar charge in February and was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail .

Health Sciences Authority prosecutor Debra Ann Tan told the court that the pair had worked for a man, known only as “Din” or “Faie”.

Before they were caught, Haiqal and Muhammad Musray managed to enter Singapore on an earlier occasion with another consignment of vape cartridges and pods.

Court documents did not disclose when they had done so.

During this earlier operation, the pair managed to enter Singapore undetected and were given a postal code to drive to. Details of the address have been redacted from court documents.

After they arrived at their destination, Din sent them a picture of a Singapore-registered lorry and told the pair to load the contraband goods onto the vehicle.

Haiqal and Muhammad Musray complied before returning to Malaysia.

Muhammad Musray earned RM550 ( around S$167 , according to court documents) from the first delivery and stood to earn up to RM1,100 from the second one in June 2025.

Court documents stated that Haiqal received RM150 for the first delivery and was promised RM100 for the second one.

On June 17, 2025, Din loaded a car with eight boxes containing the 3,480 vape devices before he picked up Muhammad Musray in Desaru in Johor.

After that, he drove to Pasir Gudang, which is in the same Malaysian state, to pick up Haiqal, before alighting at a petrol station. Muhammad Musray then took the wheel.

Muhammad Musray and Haiqal reached Woodlands Checkpoint shortly after noon that day, where the Singapore authorities caught them during a check.