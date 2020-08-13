Jail, fine for married man who shot videos of friends, family showering

A man who wrote a sexual fantasy story planted cameras in various bathrooms, including his own, to record his family members and church friends showering.

The 41-year-old then incorporated screenshots of these voyeuristic videos into his fantasy story on sex-themed forum Sammyboy, to get more attention from people on the forum.

Yesterday, the man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his victims, was sentenced to 28 weeks' jail and fined $6,000. He had earlier pleaded guilty to 11 charges relating to his voyeuristic activities.

Another 16 similar charges were considered during sentencing.

Court documents showed that the man had shot voyeuristic videos of his wife, sister-in-law, and church and family friends from 2008, by planting pinhole cameras into homes he had access to.

The man started posting sexual comments on the Sammyboy website as the forum had a points system to rate users.

He also did it as he "felt accepted in the Sammyboy forum community and felt that (people in) the church community were hypocrites", said Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren in court documents.

Over several years, the man hid secret cameras in his house, his sister-in-law's house and the house of a family friend.

The man planted a camera in his family friend's home after she allowed him to use her bathroom following their usual jogging sessions with church members.

He then recorded a video of the woman showering.

The man also invited his childhood friend and his church mentor to his home after separate jogging sessions, and used the cameras installed in his bathroom to record videos of them showering.

The man incorporated screenshots of some of these videos into the sexual fantasy story he had written on Sammyboy.

He got bored of writing and stopped after about two years, said DPP Arvindren.

"Not wanting to lose his readership, the accused developed a few ideas to keep his readership up and gain more points on Sammyboy forum. Besides screenshotting videos, the accused went onto Facebook and downloaded the first victim's photo," he said.

He posted this photo on the forum with a sexually explicit comment.

He repeated this with other victims, including his church mentor and sister-in-law.

The man was exposed when one of his victims was told by her friend that her naked photos were on the website. The woman lodged a police report on Oct 10, 2016.

During sentencing yesterday, District Judge Adam Nakhoda noted that the man was diagnosed with voyeurism or paraphilia, a condition characterised by abnormal sexual desires, but said this did not affect his impulse control.

The judge, however, said he noted that the man had cooperated with the police and had wanted to apologise to his victims.

With the amendments to the Penal Code last year, those convicted of voyeurism now face up to two years' jail, caning and a fine.