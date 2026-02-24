Jail, fine for man after scuffle with neighbour over parking outside landed property

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man who scuffled with his neighbour over a longstanding parking dispute in a landed estate was sentenced to a week in jail and fined $7,500 on Feb 24.

Seah Chin Leong, 43, who has since moved to another property, pleaded guilty on Feb 9 to offences including harassment and fighting in a public place.

A total of 14 other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing.

In earlier proceedings, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Chye Jer Yuan told the court that Seah and his family moved into a house near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in or around July 2022.

His neighbour Neo Shi Ming, 37, lived in a house nearby.

The prosecution had described Neo as a co-accused, but court documents did not mention whether he had been charged or dealt with earlier.

Shortly before 3am on Aug 1, 2024, Seah confronted Neo over the parking of the latter’s vehicle outside Seah’s home.

A scuffle then broke out between the two men, and Neo’s sister alerted the police.

At around 12.45am on Nov 5 that year, Seah threw two glass bottles from his house towards a car belonging to Neo’s father, which was parked on a road outside Seah’s house.

One of the bottles struck the right rear passenger side, damaging a door panel and a low skirt panel.

The cost of the repair was around $900, according to the quotation provided, the APP said.

Neo made a police report shortly after 1am that day, saying he had caught his neighbour throwing glass bottles at the vehicle.

The following month, he alerted the police again, saying his neighbour had kicked his car.

On Feb 22, 2025, Seah was seen burning joss paper in a bin on a road outside his home at around 3.30am.

Concerned the flames were near a car belonging to the Neo family, a person, who was not named in court documents, used a garden spray to douse the burning joss paper.

A dispute then broke out, during which Seah used a metal stick to hit the Neo family’s gate. The estimated cost to replace the gate was between $1,000 and $2,000.

Seah was arrested on May 6, 2025, and he has since paid more than $3,000 for the damage caused.

His bail was set at $15,000 on Feb 24, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on March 4.