Jail, fine for enforcement officer who pocketed more than $1,000 worth of illegal tobacco-related products

SINGAPORE - An enforcement officer who was authorised to apprehended offenders for having illegal tobacco-related products ended up pocketing more than $1,000 worth of those that were voluntarily disposed of by incoming travellers at the airport.

Mohan Raj Akilan, 31, was sentenced to three months’ jail and fined $800 on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of receiving stolen property and another charge for possessing an imitation tobacco product.

Another charge was taken into consideration during the Malaysian’s sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien said Mohan was employed by Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force as an enforcement officer between April 19, 2011, and Aug 8, 2022.

He was deployed around May 2021 to the enforcement operation unit under the tobacco regulation branch (TRB) of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which outsourced tobacco enforcement works to Certis.

One of the duties of officers in that branch is to collect prohibited tobacco-related products that were voluntarily disposed of by travellers entering Singapore via Changi airport terminals.

They can dispose of these products without any repercussions by filling up a voluntary disposal receipt and an immigration officer will discard the item in a bin, which is locked.

Every week or whenever the bins are full or nearly full, HSA will issue ad-hoc requests to Certis to collect the items that will eventually be destroyed at an incineration plant in Tuas.

Some time in 2021 and 2022, DPP Tan said several TRB officers tasked to perform the collection began misappropriating contraband cigarettes, e-vaporisers and e-vaporiser pod products after they realised there was an opportunity for them to do so.

They realised that no other personnel would be around when they transferred the discarded items into empty black bins.

They also realised there was no record of the amount, description or weight of the items collected and also no procedure to ensure that the items collected tallied with the items declared in the disposal receipt forms.

So, the crooked officers pocketed a portion of the contraband items when transferring the contents into the black bins and packed them in a separate plastic bag.

After the remaining products were packed into the black bin, they kept the separate plastic bag in the Certis van parked at the carpark.

The misappropriated items would then be shared among the team of TRB officers on collection duty at the airport. On some occasions, they would also share the misappropriated items with other TRB officers, including Mohan.

Said DPP Tan: “Gradually, the sharing of misappropriated items among the Certis TRB officers became an ‘open secret’ or ‘unspoken rule’ among them.”