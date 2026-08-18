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Jail, detention order for cyclists who ran red light, knocked over jogger in Pasir Ris

Boromeo Judelle David (right) and Buendia Billy Ray Mercado were sentenced to 10 days’ jail and a three-day short detention order (SDO) respectively.

SINGAPORE - While cycling from Pasir Ris to Ubi, two men failed to stop at a red light and collided with a jogger and ran over his body.

The 65-year-old man fractured his left arm as a result of the accident.

On Aug 18, Boromeo Judelle David, 32, and Buendia Billy Ray Mercado, 42, were sentenced to 10 days’ jail and a three-day short detention order (SDO) respectively.

Offenders given an SDO are jailed for a short time, but they will not have a criminal record after their release.

Boromeo had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act causing grievous hurt, while Buendia pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act causing hurt.

The court heard that on March 15, 2025, at about 5pm, they were cycling in a single file along Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards Elias Road.

As they reached a pedestrian crossing before Pasir Ris Swimming Complex, the traffic light was red, and the pedestrian crossing signal showed a green man.

Both men continued cycling past the solid white line, but had slowed down and allowed momentum to carry them past the pedestrian crossing.

The victim was jogging along the pavement parallel to Pasir Ris Ave 3, heading towards a nearby park.

When he saw the green man signal , he turned to cross the road.

Boromeo’s arm hit the victim, causing the latter to be thrown into the air from the impact, and fall onto the ground.

He used his left arm to break the fall, causing the fracture.

After he fell, Buendia, who was unable to stop his bicycle in time, ran over the victim’s left leg and right knee, and toppled over him.

Boromeo called for medical assistance after the accident, and both men stayed with the victim until paramedics arrived. They also shared their contact details with the victim’s son, who arrived shortly after.

The victim was hospitalised for eight days, and was given hospitalisation leave until May 3, 2025. He returned to work the next month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timothy Ong sought a sentence of three weeks’ jail for Boromeo and three days’ imprisonment for Buendia.

Ong said there was no major impediment to the visibility between the cyclists and the jogger, based on video footage of the incident.

For a rash act causing hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For a rash act causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to $10,000, or both.