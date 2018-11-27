Jail, caning for waiter involved in fatal attack

A waiter, who got into a row with a jobless man, washed blood off his hands and returned to work following a fatal attack on the victim.

Shawalludin Sa'adon, 28, was yesterday sentenced to 51/2 years' jail and ordered to be given six strokes of the cane. He had pleaded guilty in September to causing grievous hurt to Mr Satheesh Kumar Manogaran, 34, who later died of stab wounds.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong told the court the two had an argument over a liquor bottle at about 4.30am on March 12 last year. To defuse the situation, Shawalludin's supervisors at Postbar at St James Power Station told the waiter to step out of the premises.

Feeling aggrieved, Shawalludin complained to fellow secret society member Muhammad Hisham Hassan about Mr Satheesh and his friend Naveen Lal Pillar, 29.

Hisham, 28, a former assistant restaurant manager, and two others - gang member and part-time mover Muhammad Khalid Kamarudin, 22, and Muhammad Faizal Md Jamal, 23, who was serving his national service at the time - arrived at Postbar at around 5.30am.

There, Shawalludin pointed out Mr Satheesh to the trio. Hisham then left the group to make some calls.

Later, as Mr Satheesh's group was about to get into a private-hire car, Shawalludin, Khalid and Faizal approached them. Khalid, who had a knife, punched Mr Satheesh, DPP Chong said. Court documents stated he also stabbed the older man in the forehead, the back of his head and on the back too. Shawalludin and Faizal joined in, raining blows on Mr Satheesh, said the DPP. The trio also attacked Mr Naveen.

After the attack, Khalid and Faizal left in a taxi while Shawalludin went back to his workplace. Police later arrested Shawalludin when he returned to his Marsiling Road home.

Khalid, meanwhile, contacted and told another gang member, Muhd Firdaus Abdullah, 20, he had stabbed somebody and needed shelter. Firdaus, who was then serving NS, told Khalid and Faizal to go to his brother's flat in Aljunied. At around 10am, Firdaus phoned Hisham, who said the group should go to his godmother's flat in Yishun. Firdaus, Khalid and Hisham were arrested there at around 8pm the next day.

On May 30, Firdaus was sentenced to six years and two months' jail and ordered to receive five strokes of the cane. He had pleaded guilty in April to one count of harbouring an alleged murderer, among other offences. Hisham was sentenced to 18 months' jail on Jan 2 for harbouring Khalid. The cases involving Khalid and Faizal are pending.