Jail, caning for two stepfathers who sexually abused girl over 5 years

SINGAPORE – Before she was 14, a girl had been sexually abused by two men who were supposed to protect her as her stepfathers.

One of them, 44, pleaded guilty on Thursday in a district court to one count of raping the girl in 2020.

At the time of the offence, he was 41 while the girl was only 13. The accused cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity.

Sentencing the man to 10 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane, District Judge Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen called his conduct “abhorrent and despicable”.

He noted that the young victim had already endured sexual abuse by her first stepfather for almost three years from 2017 to 2020.

“Despite knowing the victim’s specific past, the accused persisted to take advantage of her vulnerability,” said Judge Hairul, adding this was an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Her first stepfather was sentenced to 18 years’ jail with 24 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty in June this year to offences relating to the sexual abuse, according to court documents.

But caning was not imposed on the first stepfather as he had just turned 50.

The court heard on Thursday that the second stepfather got to know the victim and her mother in early 2020, when they moved to another flat. The victim’s biological father had ceased contact with her around 2016 to 2017.

The accused, who was their neighbour, subsequently started a romantic relationship with the victim’s mother. He eventually moved into their flat.

In June 2020, he performed a sexual act on the victim in the master bedroom of the flat while her mother was asleep in the room.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said the victim was shocked but allowed the act.

This was the start of sexual activities between the two, which lasted till October 2021. The victim consented to the sexual acts but felt disgusted by them, said DPP Ng.

On July 18, 2020, the accused raped the girl while her mother was on an outing with his sons.

They were watching a movie in the living room when the stepfather initiated sexual contact by touching and kissing her.