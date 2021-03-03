Jail, caning for secret society member over gun possession

Unhappy with members of another gang, a secret society member here bought a gun in Malaysia for about $1,400 and smuggled it into Singapore as he wanted to use it to "scare" them.

Food stall operator Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz kept the weapon, along with eight bullets, in his Jurong West flat and was caught only when Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided the unit in an unrelated case.

The 26-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Monday to seven years and 10 months' jail with six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol.

His friend, Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus, 26, who is also allegedly linked to the case, will be dealt with in court at a later date.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said that the two men were close friends and had joined the same secret society.

In January 2019, Amirul found out that a man known as "Faris" had beaten up Amirul's former wife outside Baliza club in Marina Square. She later told Amirul that Faris belonged to another gang.

The prosecutor said: "Amirul wanted to take revenge on (her) behalf... at that point in time. Ikram told Amirul not to act rashly and that he would help him but did not want to get into a fight, because Ikram had a young daughter."

Ikram then decided to buy a gun to scare the members of the other gang and show them that Amirul could not be bullied.

Ikram went to a tattoo shop in a Johor Baru shopping mall in February 2019 and met a man known only as "Boy JB".

Boy JB told the Singaporean that he would find a gun for him, and the pair exchanged mobile phone numbers. Ikram went back to Malaysia a few days later and gave $900 to Boy JB.

Ikram returned to Johor Baru with his parents in a car in March 2019. He then deposited RM1,500 (S$490) into Boy JB's bank account.

Boy JB met him later that day to hand him the weapon, a pistol magazine and eight bullets.

The court heard that Ikram later smuggled the illicit items into Singapore.

The DPP said: "Ikram decided to bring the gun back while travelling with his parents as he observed that the Customs officers would seldom check his belongings if he was travelling with his parents."

The offence came to light on Oct 8, 2019, when two CNB officers detained Ikram at the void deck of Block 731 Jurong West Street 72 for suspected drug consumption.

They raided his flat soon after and found the gun, the bullets and the magazine, the court heard.