Jail, caning for married man who posed as ‘sugar daddy’, duping 3 women into having sex with him

SINGAPORE - Posing as a Caucasian “sugar daddy”, an unemployed Malaysian pretended to be several characters, and got three Singapore-based women to engage in numerous sexual acts with him.

Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, who was married with children, coerced the women - identified in court documents as PW1, PW2 and V3 - into having sex with him while he took on different personas .

The prosecution said his crimes were depraved, sadistic, and malicious. Court documents stated that the victims also suffered psychological harm, with PW1 later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

PW2 has even left Singapore after he had made her film herself being flogged by a dominatrix; having sex with him and a female prostitute; and prostituting herself with him getting the earnings.

On Jan 13, Gill was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

This is not the end of his legal troubles, as he has multiple pending charges involving 13 other alleged victims. These will be dealt with later.

For two of the victims - PW1 and PW2 - he was convicted after a trial of two counts of cheating, and one count each of extortion and attempted extortion.

In 2025, Gill was sentenced to 4½ years’ jail and ordered to pay a compensation of $7,000 after he pleaded guilty to two cheating charges involving V3, a 52-year-old woman.

In early May 2019, Gill posed as a man called “Michael Nolan” on a dating platform and matched with V3 .

He claimed to be a wealthy American trader living on a yacht in Perak, Malaysia and would pay her US$20,000 (S$26,000) per month to be his “girlfriend”. She had to travel to Perak twice a month to have sex with him .

She also had to provide sexual entertainment by sending explicit videos and photos of herself when she was not with “Nolan”.

Gill never paid V3 for her services and had no intention in doing so .

Throughout May 2019, Gill posed as “Nolan” and instructed V3 to send him her nude photographs and videos. The woman complied, said deputy public prosecutors Jeremy Bin and Ariel Tan.

Acting on his instructions, she took a flight to Kuala Lumpur on June 2 that year.

But when she arrived at the airport, she met Gill, who introduced himself as “Nolan’s” driver, “Sam”, who was there to pick her up.

While in the car to Perak, Gill continued to pose as “Nolan” and told her to film herself having sex with “Sam” but she refused.

“Sam” then told V3 that “Nolan” had told him to drop her off as he no longer wanted to meet her.

“Nolan” told her he was angry as she had not followed his instructions.

Over around five hours, he threatened to not pay her. He also threatened to send her sexually explicit images to her family and employer if she did not have sex with “Sam”, film it , and send over the clip.

Afraid, V3 had sex with “Sam” and tried to record the act.

“Sam” comforted V3 and said he would help her .

After some discussions, V3 agreed to pay “Nolan” $3,000.

She stopped communicating with “Sam” in July 2019, and he has not made any restitution to her.

Gill committed similar offences against 31-year-old PW1, and 32-year-old PW2.

Gill, posing as a Caucasian man named “Thomas”, met PW1 on a dating app. He told her she would earn US$10,000 monthly to have sex with him over two nights per month.

She also had to send him videos of her having sex with other people.

Later, “Thomas” told PW1 he would disseminate her explicit videos if she did not hand him $2,750.

She refused and alerted the police on Jan 28, 2020.

Separately, Gill pretended to be “Mike” on a dating platform when he was matched with PW2 before Feb 27, 2020.

He had promised her US$30,000 a month to be in a sexual relationship with him.

Over eight months, from February to October 2020, she sent him 237 sexually explicit photos and videos of herself performing various lewd acts on herself and with strangers.

These included of her being flogged by a dominatrix, being partially nude in public, having sex with “Mike” and a female prostitute, and engaging a transgender prostitute to have sex with her.

Gill also forced her to prostitute herself, and hand her earnings to him.

He threatened to release these images and forced her to hand him more than $185,000 in total.

DPP Bin said Gill’s conduct was depraved, sadistic, and malicious, adding that a joint covert operation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police Force was needed to apprehend him.

He was charged in 2020.

DPP Bin said there were numerous aggravating factors in this case, with no mitigating factors.

He said: “By his horrific and perverse conduct, purely intended to satisfy both his sexual and material desires, the accused has callously and irreparably damaged the lives of his victims.”