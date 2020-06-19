Jail, caning for man who molested niece and wife's brother

SINGAPORE - A married man managed to convince his then teenage niece and brother-in-law to help him with so-called work-related "projects" before molesting them on separate occasions.

The 43-year-old Singaporean, who worked as a technician specialist at an educational institution, was sentenced on Friday (June 19) to three years and seven months' jail, and nine strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to six counts of molestation. Five other molestation charges and two counts of insulting his niece's modesty were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The man, who has two sons, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of his two victims - his sister-in-law's daughter and his wife's younger brother.

The man whimpered in the dock on Friday as District Judge Ong Luan Tze handed out the sentence. He collapsed soon after and police officers had to attend to him as he lay face up on the floor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said that the man had committed "deplorable acts of sexual abuse" and "severely abused the trust" the victims had placed in him.

Following the abuse, the girl, now 18, showed self-harming behaviour such as cutting herself with a penknife. She also had suicidal thoughts and nightmares about her abuser.

The court heard that the man targeted her a total of nine times in 2017 and 2018, when she was 16 years old.

In October 2017, he picked up the teenager from school and took her to his flat for "measurements and for collecting samples from her".

DPP Tay said this was under the guise of a so-called "work project". The man then molested the girl when they reached his home.

She later told her friends about her ordeal and they advised her to tell her parents. The girl, however, decided to not to do so as she was afraid that her parents would not believe her.

In January 2018, the man told the girl's mother that he needed the teenager to run on a treadmill at his workplace as part of the "project".

He later met the girl at Chinese Garden MRT station before forcing the girl to grab his private parts in a bus.

The DPP said: "The accused's niece felt scared and disgusted. As she could not bear to look at the accused or her hand, she looked out of the window instead. She wanted to cry but she held back her tears."

When they reached the man's workplace, he took the girl to a toilet and molested her. He also used his mobile phone to record the acts.

After that, the pair went to his office, where he forced her sexually stimulate him, the court heard.

That same month, the man again contacted his sister-in-law and asked to meet her daughter.

He later picked the girl up in his car and molested her. He again forced her to sexually stimulate him.

The teenager finally lodged a police report on Feb 22, 2018, and officers arrested the man the next day.

His brother-in-law, whom he had earlier molested, did likewise after he found out about what the man had done to the girl.

Prior to this, the younger man, who is now 26, had not told anyone that he had been molested.

DPP Tay said that some time in 2011, the offender asked his brother-in-law, who was then 17, to help him with a so-called "research project".

The man picked the then teenager up in his car, parked it in a secluded area in Choa Chu Kang and molested him.

On Friday, DPP Tay urged the court to sentence the man to at least three years and seven months' jail with 10 strokes of the cane.

He said that the man had committed "heinous offences" against his own family members.

Defence lawyer Sukhmit Singh pleaded for his client to be given 17 months' jail with two strokes of the cane.

He said that the man was also a victim of sexual abuse when he was teenager.

For each count of molestation, the offender could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.