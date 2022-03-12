Jail, caning for man who raped drunk colleague thrice in one night

A security officer carried a female colleague up to his flat and raped her multiple times, after she passed out drunk while they were hanging out at the void deck of his block.

The 24-year-old Malaysian sent a photo of the unconscious woman to his friend and boasted that he "did it" with her three times.

The victim, a 27-year-old Malaysian, was so traumatised by the incident that she was hospitalised at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for three months.

Yesterday, the man was sentenced to 15 years' jail and ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to one charge each of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and distribution of a voyeuristic image.

He also pleaded guilty to two other charges of insulting the modesty of a different victim, a 39-year-old Singaporean woman, by surreptitiously taking videos of her while she was showering.

He did this when he stayed at her home.

Another 20 charges, including two for raping the younger woman and 18 for filming the older woman, were taken into consideration.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims. The Straits Times understands he has lost his job.

The High Court heard that the accused and rape victim got to know each other at work and occasionally chatted on messaging apps after he asked for her number.

On the night of June 21, 2020, they met at the void deck of his block, sitting at a round table as they chatted and had alcoholic drinks.

After she passed out, he recorded six video clips on his mobile phone of her in a severely intoxicated state and covered in her own vomit.