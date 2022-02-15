Jail, caning for man who fatally attacked wife over affair with colleague

SINGAPORE - Upset that his wife was having an affair with a colleague, he pushed her to the ground before raining blows on her as she lay curled up on the concrete.

The woman soon stopped breathing, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday (Feb 15), Cui Huan, 25, a Chinese national, was sentenced to seven years' jail and nine strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt and thereby causing death.

Cui married Ms Liang Xueqiu in 2016 in China.

She was three years older than him, and they have a young child together.

In October 2019, the couple came to Singapore to work for Deli Hub, a catering service under the Neo Group.

They lived separately in flats in Boon Lay and Jurong West, as was company policy.

Cui worked at the store, while Ms Liang worked in the food processing department.

They would usually meet on their days off or after work.

But around March and April 2020, the couple began meeting less often because of different working shifts.

Around June that year, Cui began to suspect that his wife was having an affair with a colleague, Mr Wang Xilai, 28, who worked in the food processing department.

At about 1pm on Aug 27, 2020, Cui saw Ms Liang leave Deli Hub's premises on her bicycle, so he went into the premises to look for Mr Wang, but could not find him.