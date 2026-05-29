Jail, caning for former police veteran who molested student and recorded teens performing sex acts

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Former cop Sharizal Shafi’ee had pleaded guilty to five charges, including the molestation and the recording acts.

SINGAPORE - A former police officer has been jailed for three years and will receive four strokes of the cane after molesting a student while dressed as a woman.

Separately, he also cajoled two 15-year-old boys into performing sexual acts on video calls on different occasions, and recorded the acts.

Sharizal Shafi’ee, 40, was sentenced on May 29 after earlier pleading guilty to five charges, including the molestation and video recording, which took place in 2023 and 2024.

Ten other charges involving similar offences against at least three other victims were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Sharizal, who had been with the Singapore Police Force for 17 years, was removed from front-line duties before he resigned in June 2024 , the police had previously told The Straits Times.

On April 18, 2024, Sharizal dressed as a woman, wore make-up on his face and went to a secondary school, where he approached students for help in adjusting his bra.

After a 15-year-old boy who agreed to help him, he led the student to a nearby HDB staircase landing and molested him.

Sharizal was later tracked down by police officers and arrested 10 days later.

Further investigations revealed he had recorded at least 32 men performing sexual acts on his phone. He also admitted to having acted as a woman on social media to speak to other men.

He did this some time in 2023 and befriended a 15-year-old boy online. He later told the boy that he wanted to see him perform a sex act on a video call, to which the boy agreed.

Sharizal then secretly recorded the call. The video recording lasted for more than 12 minutes.

He did the same thing in April 2024 on another 15-year-old boy .