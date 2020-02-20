Jail and caning for man who instigated youth to sexually assault intoxicated girl

SINGAPORE - An intoxicated 18-year-old girl agreed to go home with a 22-year-old man she met at a nightclub, unaware that he then "offered" her to an 18-year-old as an incentive to let them have sex in his flat.

After he had consensual sex with the girl, Muhammad Nurul Huzaifah Raimy gestured to the youth, a childhood friend of the victim, to have his turn with the oblivious teenager.

Huzaifah then kept silent as two other youths in the flat raped and sexually assaulted her.

On Thursday (Feb 20), Huzaifah, now 23, was sentenced to seven years' jail and six strokes of the cane for abetment of sexual assault.

He admitted he had instigated the girl's friend, now 20, to violate the victim in the early hours of July 20, 2018.

The friend, who is charged with sexual assault by penetration, cannot be named under a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The cases against him and the other two youths are pending.

Muhammad Danial Sharuddin Muhamad Noor, now 18, is charged with sexual assault by penetration, while Nur Irsyad Danial Mohamad Isa, now 19, is charged with rape, sexual assault by penetration and abetting Sharuddin.

The High Court heard on Thursday that the victim, a part-time waitress, smoked methamphetamine before she went clubbing on the night of July 19, 2018.

By the time the club closed at 3am, she was exhausted and drowsy after spending the night drinking and dancing. Huzaifah asked if she wanted to return to his place and she agreed.

The three other youths were with Huzaifah as he helped the girl walk to a nearby taxi stand.

Huzaifah, who lived with his grandparents, knew that the girl's friend, then a full-time national serviceman, lived alone in a one-room flat. Huzaifah offered to let him have sex with the girl in return for the youth allowing him to use his flat.

The friend had reservations initially as he did not want the girl to see his face, but agreed eventually.

At the flat, the three youths looked on while Huzaifah had sex with the girl, who was drifting in and out of sleep.

Huzaifah then called out to the friend to indicate it was his turn.

After allegedlly carrying out a sexual act on her, the youth left the flat.

The other two then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, who was jolted awake when one of them pulled her hair.

After the duo fled the scene, the girl rebuked Huzaifah for allowing his friends to take advantage of her. He left after she said she was going to call the police.

When her friend returned later, she told him what the others had done to her, unaware of his role in the episode.

All four were eventually arrested. Huzaifah tried to persuade the victim not to implicate him and even offered to pay for her silence.

She refused, telling him in a text message: "I'm sorry. All of you played with my dignity."