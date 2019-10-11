IT firm director gets four weeks' jail, $150,000 penalty for GST evasion

SINGAPORE - A director of an information technology (IT) firm has been sentenced to four weeks' jail and ordered to pay $147,795 in penalty for evading goods and services tax (GST).

Arthur Yeo Yao Zhi, director of Orynix, pleaded guilty in court on Friday (Oct 11) to two charges of GST evasion which amounted to $77,230 in fraudulent refunds between March and September 2012, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) in a statement.

Two other charges of tax fraud were taken into consideration for the sentencing.

Orynix was an IT consultancy company which provided system maintenance, IT solutions and IT infrastructure management services to clients.

Yeo is the sole director and shareholder of the company.

Investigations revealed that Yeo was solely responsible for the company's business operations, which include sourcing for sales, issuing tax invoices, collecting payments from customers, making orders and payments to suppliers.

Iras warns that any person found guilty of wilfully submitting false GST returns by overstating any input tax, understating any output tax or including fictitious transactions can face a penalty of three times the amount of tax undercharged. They can also receive a fine not exceeding $10,000, imprisonment of up to seven years, or both.

Informants of these offences can receive a reward based on 15 per cent of the tax recovered, capped at $100,000, if the information leads to a recovery of tax that would have otherwise been lost. All payments are at the discretion of the Comptroller. Iras will ensure that the identities of informants are kept confidential.

Iras also encourages businesses or individuals to own up to past tax mistakes. Such disclosures will be treated as mitigating factors. Those who wish to disclose past mistakes or report malpractices can write to Iras or e-mail ifd@iras.gov.sg