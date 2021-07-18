ISD watching social media, gaming platforms for terror-related activity

Children in Singapore spend 35 hours a week glued to their screens, three hours more than the global average.
Children in Singapore spend 35 hours a week glued to their screens, three hours more than the global average.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The online platform Roblox, popular with young gamers who assume avatars and play games similar to Minecraft, looks like any other online resource. But tucked behind the building blocks and make-believe scenes are advocates of far-right ideologies seeking followers.

With children spending an inordinate amount of time online, especially on gaming, security observers are concerned that extremist groups may be espousing propaganda and indoctrinating young recruits through online platforms.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 