ISD watching social media, gaming platforms for terror-related activity

SINGAPORE - The online platform Roblox, popular with young gamers who assume avatars and play games similar to Minecraft, looks like any other online resource. But tucked behind the building blocks and make-believe scenes are advocates of far-right ideologies seeking followers.

With children spending an inordinate amount of time online, especially on gaming, security observers are concerned that extremist groups may be espousing propaganda and indoctrinating young recruits through online platforms.