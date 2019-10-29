Invoice bearing SGH logo a scam: Hospital

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has warned against a scam involving a fake invoice bearing its logo.

It is unclear from the invoice how the scam is supposed to work, but it has been sent to at least one person with the aim of borrowing money, SGH said in a Facebook post last Saturday.

A hospital spokesman told The Straits Times that SGH has filed a police report on the issue.

The fake invoice begins with the heading "Description", followed by "Urgent payment of Mdm See of $23,000 was make by credit card no 1845 only for heart urgent transplants surgery @ surgery ward B2 today".

It is signed off by a "Dr Tan", who claims to be a "surgery oncologists" at the hospital's "A&B Dept". The document said the total cost of the surgery is $23,600 and that the amount due is $600,00.

Apart from grammatical errors, the document contains irregular spacing and punctuation.

SGH said in its post that the poorly worded nature of the document and its dubious content were tell-tale signs that it did not originate from the authorities.

SGH's chief communications officer Jennifer Wee said: "Although it is only one case, we see the importance (of alerting) the public to be aware and not fall prey to the scam."

SGH has asked that anyone who encounters the invoice or similar documents contact the hospital privately on Facebook.