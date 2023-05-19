Investors in WatchFund luxury timepiece scheme sue S’porean founder and his Hong Kong firm

SINGAPORE - Five investors in a scheme that buys luxury watches with their money and offers profits from selling the timepieces to others are suing its Singaporean founder and his Hong Kong-registered company for more than $2.9 million.

The plaintiffs are four businessmen and professionals from Hong Kong, and a company registered in the territory.

They had invested in a scheme known as WatchFund, founded by high-profile watch expert Dominic Khoo.

In a case heard in the High Court, they claimed Mr Khoo and his company, The Watchfund Limited, had breached their respective investment agreements and made misrepresentations.

Mr Khoo is a former professional photographer who turned his passion for watches into a business when he launched WatchFund in 2013.

Mr Ben Wong, Mr Edmund Liew, Mr Gary Wong, Mr Wong Nga Kok and finance company MCA are seeking sums of two million yuan (S$383,800), HK$13 million (S$2.24 million) and about US$206,000 (S$277,000) from Mr Kho and the fund.

The plaintiffs had entered into various investment agreements with the fund between September 2018 and August 2019.

Under the agreements, the money they invested was used to buy luxury watches, which were then held by the plaintiffs. Within a year, the fund was to “repurchase” the watches to sell them at a profit to watch collectors and buyers.

Each plaintiff invested in between two and six watches.

The 17 timepieces they paid for included a Hautlence Moebius that cost HK$1.46 million, a Girard Perregaux that cost HK$1.56 million, and a De Bethune Kind of Blue that cost 1.24 million yuan.

WatchFund earned investment fees when the agreements were signed, and sale fees when the watches were repurchased.

The scheme has two repurchase options. One offered to buy back the watch at a sale price of at least 11 per cent above the investment cost, with investors paying 5 per cent of the sale price as a fee.

The other option offered to buy back the watch at a guaranteed price computed based on the investment cost plus a premium of 10 per cent per annum over the one-year investment period.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that the defendants failed to carry out their contractual obligation to repurchase the watches and pay the sales proceeds due to them.

The plaintiffs also alleged that they had been induced to enter into the investment agreements as a result of misrepresentations by the defendants.