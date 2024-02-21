Interpol Red Notice for former YuuZoo boss over misleading statements by company

SINGAPORE - A Singapore warrant of arrest and an Interpol Red Notice have been issued against the former executive chairman and chief executive of social media company YuuZoo, Mr Thomas Zilliacus.
They are over his alleged involvement in the release of misleading statements by the company, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Feb 21.
The Finnish national, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was in the news recently after he made a bid for Manchester United.
SPF said aside from Mr Zilliacus, three other individuals linked to the company – former chief financial officer Michael Parker, and independent directors Anthony Williams and Ozi Amanat – are also said to be involved in the same matter.
All four are currently out of Singapore and have refused to return, SPF said.
“Warrants of arrest have been issued against them. An Interpol Red Notice has also been issued against YuuZoo’s then CEO/executive chairman Thomas Zilliacus,” it added.
A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person.
Earlier on Feb 21, the company’s former CEO James Matthew Somasundram, 59, was charged in court over misleading statements that overstated YuuZoo’s revenues by millions of dollars.
James was handed four charges over the making of misleading statements that were likely to induce the purchase of securities by other persons under the Securities and Futures Act.
Under the Act, an officer of a company is guilty of an offence when an offence committed by the company is proved to have been attributable to any neglect on the part of that officer.
The offences allegedly committed by YuuZoo are attributable to James’ neglect, the charge sheets stated.
James was appointed chief executive of YuuZoo – which is now known as YuuZoo Networks Group – on Oct 1, 2015, and stepped down in November 2016 for health reasons.
According to court documents for James, YuuZoo, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard, allegedly made quarterly financial statements and dividend announcements that were released via SGXNet in February, May, August and November 2016.
In the statements made for the fourth quarter of 2015, which were released in February 2016, the company was said to have overstated its revenue by US$18.8 million (S$25 million).
It was said to have overstated its revenue by S$13.3 million in the statements made for the first quarter of 2016, and by S$17.1 million in statements made for the second quarter of that year.
In the statements made for the third quarter of 2016, the company was said to have overstated its revenue by S$8.9 million.
It is alleged that YuuZoo had known, or should have reasonably known, that the figures were misleading.
These alleged misleading overstatements were said to have likely induced other persons to purchase YuuZoo shares.
YuuZoo was co-founded in 2008 by Mr Zilliacus, who was CEO of the company before James.
He resigned as chairman in April 2018 amid an investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) into the company.
In a filing to the SGX, the company said the investigation was started after a complaint from an unknown party. It added: “While he (Mr Zilliacus) is convinced nobody in the company has done anything wrong, he has informed the board he believes the honourable thing to do is to step aside while the investigation is ongoing.”
The Business Times reported at the time that CAD was investigating the company for possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.
James is represented by Mr Adam Muneer Yusoff Maniam and Ms Gina Ding Huaxing from Drew & Napier. His next court date is on March 20.
For each charge he faces under the Securities and Futures Act, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to S$250,000, or both.