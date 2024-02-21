Interpol Red Notice for former YuuZoo boss over misleading statements by company

SINGAPORE - A Singapore warrant of arrest and an Interpol Red Notice have been issued against the former executive chairman and chief executive of social media company YuuZoo, Mr Thomas Zilliacus.

They are over his alleged involvement in the release of misleading statements by the company, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Feb 21.

The Finnish national, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was in the news recently after he made a bid for Manchester United.

SPF said aside from Mr Zilliacus, three other individuals linked to the company – former chief financial officer Michael Parker, and independent directors Anthony Williams and Ozi Amanat – are also said to be involved in the same matter.

All four are currently out of Singapore and have refused to return, SPF said.

“Warrants of arrest have been issued against them. An Interpol Red Notice has also been issued against YuuZoo’s then CEO/executive chairman Thomas Zilliacus,” it added.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person.

Earlier on Feb 21, the company’s former CEO James Matthew Somasundram, 59, was charged in court over misleading statements that overstated YuuZoo’s revenues by millions of dollars.

James was handed four charges over the making of misleading statements that were likely to induce the purchase of securities by other persons under the Securities and Futures Act.

Under the Act, an officer of a company is guilty of an offence when an offence committed by the company is proved to have been attributable to any neglect on the part of that officer.

The offences allegedly committed by YuuZoo are attributable to James’ neglect, the charge sheets stated.

James was appointed chief executive of YuuZoo – which is now known as YuuZoo Networks Group – on Oct 1, 2015, and stepped down in November 2016 for health reasons.

According to court documents for James, YuuZoo, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard, allegedly made quarterly financial statements and dividend announcements that were released via SGXNet in February, May, August and November 2016.