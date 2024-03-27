Interpol chief warns organised crime groups at risk of spreading globally like epidemic

SINGAPORE - Organised crime is at risk of spreading at an epidemic level, with various groups forging alliances across jurisdictions and hiding behind the anonymity offered by the Dark Web and cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with The Straits Times on March 27, Mr Jurgen Stock, secretary-general of Interpol, said the international police organisation has been warning law enforcement agencies of the threat posed by transnational criminal groups.

He said in recent months, Ecuador and Haiti have come under threat from organised crime.

Ecuador, which is being overrun by gangs, saw 7,872 murders in 2023 – the most in the South American country’s history – while the Haitian capital is now being run by criminal groups.

Mr Stock said several cities in northern Europe, particularly those near ports, are also seeing violence and corruption driven by organised crime groups bringing in drugs and other illicit goods.

“As a police officer with 45 years of experience, including 10 years as the secretary-general of Interpol, my decision to warn the world of the potential of an epidemic of organised crime is not taken lightly,” he said.

“Driven by online anonymity, inspired by new business models and accelerated by Covid, these organised crime groups are now working at a scale that was unimaginable a decade ago.”

Interpol, which is headquartered in Lyon, France, is in the midst of completing a report on the threat posed by transnational organised crime groups. The report will list 10 syndicates of greatest concern to the 196-member agency.

Mr Stock said transnational organised crime has become a key global security threat.

Citing human trafficking as an example, he said what began as a regional crime threat in South-east Asia has now grown into a global crisis with millions of victims.

Rich gangs

Mr Stock said organised crime is becoming increasingly global in nature, with groups acting across continents and diversifying their criminal activity. The crime groups have significant resources as well.

He said around US$2 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) to US$3 trillion worth of illicit proceeds of crime are channelled through the global financial system each year.

“This gives an idea about the dimension of what organised crime groups are able to gain with their criminal activity,” he said, noting that the international community needs to work on being better at going after the paper trail.

A maximum of 2 per cent to 3 per cent of these criminal assets are currently being traced and confiscated by law enforcement agencies, he added.

This means around 97 per cent of these illicit proceeds of crime remain in the hands of criminals, and are reinvested in criminal activity and infiltrating the legitimate economy.