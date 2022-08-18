Influencer's defamation suit over infidelity claims resolved amicably

A dispute between social media influencer Rachel Wong and part-time nurse Olivia Wu has been resolved amicably after Ms Wu apologised for a series of Instagram stories and withdrew her statements.

Ms Wu had in December 2020 posted six Instagram stories titled "Cheater of 2020", suggesting that Ms Wong had been unfaithful to her former husband, footballer Anders Aplin.

This prompted Ms Wong to sue her for defamation.

Ms Wong's lawyer, Mr Akesh Abhilash from Harry Elias Partnership, told The Straits Times yesterday he was pleased that the dispute was resolved amicably, "with (his) client's reputation being vindicated" by the apology and complete retraction of the allegations.

He took over the case on July 5 after a High Court judge dismissed Ms Wong's appeal to withhold diary entries and correspondence between her and two men Ms Wu accused her of being intimate with.

Ms Wong - communicating through her lawyer - said she accepted Ms Wu's apology and added: "I am glad that we can now move forward with our lives."

In an Instagram story post yesterday, Ms Wu said that her comments towards Ms Wong, whom she did not know personally, were unnecessary and apologised for the hurt she had caused her.

"The dispute has attracted much unnecessary publicity which has hurt the both of us, our close friends and our families. I sincerely do not believe that this dispute should continue," wrote Ms Wu. The terms of the resolution were settled out of court and are confidential.

Ms Wu published the disputed Instagram stories while Ms Wong and Mr Aplin were in the midst of a marriage annulment. The proceedings began in April 2020 and their marriage was legally annulled around March last year.

Ms Wong claimed the stories damaged her image and reputation on social media, which she was largely dependent on "to attract and obtain business deals on partnerships" to earn a living.

The influencer argued that the stories meant that she had sex with her wedding emcee on her wedding night and that she was promiscuous, among other things.