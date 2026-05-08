Influencer MangoBossKu denies publishing intimate video of restaurant owner in statement

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Influencer Mohammad Hussin Said said he has no knowledge who leaked the video, which started appearing on WhatsApp chat groups around April 25.

Summarise

SINGAPORE – Influencer Mohammad Hussin Said has denied publishing or intentionally circulating any private or intimate video material, after footage of a restaurant owner being forced to strip was circulated on WhatsApp.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on May 8, Mr Hussin, who is known by his online moniker MangoBossKu, said he has no knowledge who leaked the video, which started appearing on WhatsApp chat groups around April 25.

The business owner confirmed he is assisting with police investigations, but said people should not engage in “public speculation” about the probe.

The Straits Times had on May 7 reported that Mr Hussin, who is known for the food stalls he operates at various bazaars, was arrested just days earlier after a short video of a restaurateur was circulated online.

In the video, the restaurant owner is chastised for being too close to another man’s wife. He strips naked after being threatened.

The clip was widely shared in WhatsApp chat groups and also discussed on social media platforms.

The victim told ST that the video was shot around November 2025, but it was not shared online then.

Mr Hussin became popular after he introduced items like Middle Eastern dessert kunafa and Latin American dessert quesillo at various events including Ramadan bazaars.

As his business grew, he started posting controversial videos including staged confrontations which attracted followers.

In the statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Hussin said he will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities, but called on members of the public to refrain from speculating, harassment, or disseminating unverified information.