Infant care teacher slaps baby boy, hits his back over 20 times

SINGAPORE - An infant care teacher at a pre-school physically abused a one-year-old boy, including covering his head with a pillow, slapping his cheek eight times and hitting his back more than 20 times.

As a result, he suffered extensive bruising on his back.

The child, who was in pain, cried throughout his ordeal but she ignored him.

Her lawyer said there was "no good explanation" for what she had done and the 55-year-old Singaporean woman pleaded guilty on Friday (Feb 18) to an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

She will be sentenced on March 17.

She is no longer working at the pre-school and cannot be identified owing to a gag order to protect the boy's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gerald Tan said as an infant care teacher, the woman had been entrusted to take care of children up to 18 months old.

Her duties included feeding them and changing their nappies.

Instead of ensuring the victim's well-being, she ill-treated him multiple times between 12.30pm and 1pm on Dec 24, 2019.

The DPP said: "In the immediate aftermath after the accused had perpetrated the physical abuse on the victim, she realised that a big red patch was visibly forming on the victim's back. About one hour later, she realised that the red patch was turning blue.

"The accused realised that the victim's mother would surely notice the victim's back injuries."

In a bid to cover her tracks, the offender sent the mother a WhatsApp message, asking if the child had "very sensitive skin".

She then apologised for purportedly being "a bit hard" when patting him to sleep.