Indonesian woman arrested in abandoned baby case

A 29-year-old Indonesian woman, who is believed to have abandoned her newborn baby, was arrested by the police yesterday.

The baby boy was found outside a semi-detached home in Tai Keng Gardens near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday night.

He was then taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The police said he had no visible injuries and his condition was stable.

Yesterday, the police said in a statement that officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identity of the woman through "extensive ground investigations" and with the help of closed-circuit television footage from residents.

The woman is expected to be charged in court today with exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old, under the Penal Code.

If convicted, she may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

"The police would like to express our appreciation to the members of the community who provided valuable information which aided investigations and contributed to the arrest," said the statement.

On Tuesday, a resident who wanted to be known only as Mr Lew, told The Straits Times that his son-in-law discovered the baby shortly after a family dinner.

"He heard a strange noise coming from the recycling bin, and asked some of us for help to check it out," said Mr Lew.

"No one dared to open the bin because they thought it might be a cat or a dog, so they called me for help."

As soon as Mr Lew lifted the lid of the bin, he knew it was not an animal but an infant who appeared to be newborn, wrapped in a towel and placed in paper bags.

The family then called the police.

"We tried to carry it out using the bags, but they were ripping apart at the bottom. So we tilted the bin, and carried him out," he said.

Mr Lew and his family then loosened the towel, which was covering the baby's face, to allow him to breathe.

"He was crying loudly, so my wife started to console him and he quietened a bit. Perhaps he knew that his life was saved."

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived to take the infant to the hospital.

Mr Lew said he was shaken from the discovery, but relieved that the baby was alive and well.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development said its Child Protective Service (CPS) is looking into immediate care arrangements for the child.

After medical investigations, the child may be placed under the care of a foster parent registered with the ministry, while investigations are being carried out.

If the parents are traced, CPS will assess and recommend an appropriate permanent care plan for the child.

"In the event that the parents or extended family of the child cannot be traced, or if they are assessed to be unable or unwilling to provide appropriate care for the child, CPS explores alternative care arrangements, including adoption," the spokesman said.

In the past 10 years, at least 17 babies were found abandoned in Singapore.