Individuals can be detained if they refuse treatment and pose risk

MENTAL HEALTH (CARE AND TREATMENT) ACT

Individuals can be detained by the authorities under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act if they refuse treatment and are assessed to pose a risk to themselves or others.

Between January and last month, 723 patients were admitted to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) under the Act.

Total admissions under the Act were 2,768 patients in 2019, and 2,510 last year.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Dr Jared Ng, senior consultant of emergency services at IMH, said the patients brought to the institute under the Act are usually either suicidal or suspected to have an unsound mind.

"All reports of possible suicidality are taken seriously, as one life lost to suicide is one too many," said Dr Ng.

Those who need emergency medical treatment are first taken to the nearest Ministry of Health-designated hospital. They are then taken to the IMH Emergency Services (ES) for psychiatric assessment.

"At IMH ES, the doctor would perform a thorough psychiatric assessment and determine if the patient requires inpatient treatment, or whether he or she can be discharged from the hospital and followed up either as an outpatient or by care agencies in the community," explained Dr Ng.

The psychiatric assessment includes a psychiatric interview, physical examination and medical investigations.

For patients diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, treatment includes medication and psychological treatment.

Under the Act, a person may first be admitted to IMH for 72 hours, during which the patient is assessed and treated for any mental health conditions.

The period of the mandatory admission can be increased if the patient requires continued treatment in IMH due to his psychiatric condition, and if this is in the best interest for the health and safety of the patient or others around him.

The team will also work with caregivers and community partners to address other psychosocial issues and concerns, and ensure that safe, holistic and quality care continues beyond the admission, said Dr Ng.

He added: "Patients will not be kept in the hospital beyond what is necessary.

"We believe that care can be delivered in the community and once it is safe for patients to be discharged, we will do so."

Jean Iau