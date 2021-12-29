Indian nationals in Singapore charged over receiving ill-gotten money from US

SINGAPORE - Two Indian nationals are accused of allegedly being involved in an arrangement in Singapore to receive money made from criminal activities.

Sandhu Hargurnek Singh, 27, and Bangia Saurabh, 21, were charged over the offence in court on Wednesday (Dec 29).

They face one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

Singh faces a second charge under the Payment Services Act over an earlier offence.

According to court documents, Bangia - on Singh's instructions - opened a Standard Chartered bank account to receive $134,546.37 from the United States between Oct 8 and 9 last year.

The sum was allegedly an unknown person's benefit from criminal conduct, and the pair had reasonable grounds to believe that this was so.

The money was allegedly later received by a Satwant Singh.

Earlier, Sandhu Singh received another sum of money between Sept 17 and Oct 2 last year and handed it to the same man.

The two accused appeared in court on Wednesday via video link.

Speaking via a Punjabi translator, both men said they intend to hire lawyers and plan to contest the charges.

The next hearing of their cases will be for a pre-trial conference on Jan 19 next year.