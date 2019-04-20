Indian national involved in $312m call centre scam extradited from Singapore to US

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old Indian national was extradited to the United States on Thursday (April 18).

In a joint statement on Saturday, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Singapore Police Force said that Singapore received a request from the US government for the extradition of Hitesh Madhubhai Patel last September.

Patel is suspected to be part of an Indian-based transnational criminal organisation and has been indicted in the US.

He allegedly carried out a large, sophisticated and highly successful India-based telephone impersonation fraud and money laundering scheme from January 2012 to October 2016.

Over 15,000 people in the US were cheated of at least US$230 million (S$312 million).

Twenty-four of Patel's co-conspirators have been sentenced in the US to up to 20 years in jail, in what has been described as the first large-scale, multi-jurisdiction prosecution targeting the India call centre scam industry, the statement said.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested Patel on Sept 21, 2018, in consultation with the AGC and pursuant to a warrant issued by the State Courts of Singapore.

The State Courts held that Patel was liable to be extradited to the US to stand trial for general conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

"This case underscores Singapore's commitment to working in close cooperation with our international counterparts in the context of transnational crime, so that enforcement agencies are able to effectively deal with persons operating across borders," the statement said.