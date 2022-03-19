Aussie jailed, fined for abusing cops while drunk

A night out drinking for a private jet pilot has earned him time behind bars after he abused police officers and caused annoyance while drunk.

Cameron Lachlan Milne, 40, climbed onto a lorry and threw the equipment inside around, prompting one of the workers doing cable installation works to call the police.

After the police arrived and arrested Milne, he kicked one of the officers while inside the police car. Milne also directed various expletives at the officer.

Yesterday, the Australian was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail and fined $5,000 for causing hurt to and using abusive words on a public servant, as well as causing annoyance to others.

Five other similar charges were taken into consideration.

Milne's lawyer told the court that his client had just returned from London and "in that jet-lagged state, made the error in judgment of consuming excessive alcohol without dinner".

"This was a wholly uncharacteristic lapse and since then, our client has sought counselling," said the lawyer in mitigation.

Milne will begin serving his sentence next Friday.

CNB officer hurt suspect to extort confession

An officer from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has been convicted of three counts of voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession from a man, who was then suspected to be a drug offender, in January 2017.

Yesterday, District Judge Salina Ishak found Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan, now 35, guilty of the offences following a trial.

The Singaporean, who has been suspended since October 2019, had committed the offences against Sivabalan Kanniappan, who was arrested on Jan 2, 2017, at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Malaysian, then 34, has since been convicted of drug offences and given 15 years' jail with 13 strokes of the cane.

Prosecutors said that Vengedesh had assaulted Sivabalan after the latter denied knowledge of the drugs, which were found in a bundle on his motorcycle.

Vengedesh's offences came to light after Sivabalan told doctors he had been assaulted.

Vengedesh still has three other pending charges for offences including harassment. His mitigation and sentencing are expected to take place on April 29.

Man jailed for secretly taking intimate videos

A 30-year-old Singaporean man was yesterday sentenced to eight months' imprisonment after he secretly took videos of two women he had sexual relations with.

One of the victims was his colleague - a married woman - and the other was his then girlfriend.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism, threatening to distribute intimate recordings showing the married woman, and insulting the modesty of his girlfriend.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the women's identities.

In 2018, when his then girlfriend was 33, he recorded videos of her performing a sexual act on him. He did not have her consent to film the act.

They are no longer together.

He was involved with the married woman in May 2020 when she looked through his mobile phone and discovered obscene photographs of herself on the device.

She deleted the pictures and confronted him.

He then assured the woman that he would no longer keep such photos of her.

But it turned out that he had more images of her.

On June 10, 2020, after a disagreement, he threatened to send her intimate video to people including her husband's parents.

She alerted the police and officers later found the videos on the man's mobile phone.