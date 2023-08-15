‘In my dreams, I’m still playing with them’: Grandma of twin boys killed in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE - The paternal grandmother of the 11-year-old autistic twins killed by their own father, who was struggling with depression, said she still dreams of her grandsons.

The 80-year-old, who was in court on Tuesday to show support for her son, Xavier Yap Jung Houn – the boys’ father – said she still pines for them more than a year after they were killed on Jan 21, 2022.

Tearing up as she spoke to The Straits Times, Yap’s mother, who declined to be named, said: “In my dreams, I’m still playing with my grandsons. We’re playing ‘catching’ – their favourite game. I miss them so much.”

The elderly woman, who lives alone, said her son would frequently take the twins along with him when visiting her.

“We spent a lot of time together. They would come to my home and refuse to leave,” she said of her grandsons.

“Sometimes, they would even hide their shoes when it was time to go home.”

Yap, 50, was on Tuesday sentenced to 14 years’ jail for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He had earlier admitted to strangling and killing his sons – Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern – in a canal near a playground in Greenridge Crescent, which is close to his condominium in Toh Tuck Road.

He also tried to kill himself, saying he thought he could end his sons’ suffering by killing himself and taking them “along with (him)”.

The boys, who were diagnosed with global developmental delay and autism spectrum disorder in 2017, were suspected to have autism spectrum disorder since they were two years old.

The court heard that their mother had difficulty accepting her sons’ conditions, and the boys were enrolled in Primary 1 in a mainstream school at age nine, while they were still unable to speak.

The twins’ grandmother, who was accompanied in court by her daughter, Yap’s older sister, said even though the boys did not say much, they showed that they enjoyed being with her.

“They didn’t speak much but loved to swim and play with me. They were my precious grandsons and I loved them,” she added.