With the help of an accomplice, Simon Chan Chai Wan, 57, illegally provided short-term rentals in 14 private properties to local and foreign guests through platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway. The former real estate agent was fined a record $1,158,000 yesterday, while Zhao Jing, 43, was fined $84,000 for assisting him. The properties included units in International Plaza and Robinson Suites.