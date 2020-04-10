Illegal racing: Man charged under Covid-19 regulations

In a sign of the times, a man who allegedly organised an illegal street race involving more than 50 vehicles was charged yesterday with an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Measures to Prevent Spread of Covid-19) Regulations instead of the Road Traffic Act.

Yeo Jing Cheng, 30, is accused of organising the race in Tuas last month despite social distancing measures rolled out during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 57 motorists present at the event are also being investigated for participating in the illegal car race and not complying with safe distancing measures, police said in a statement last Saturday.

Fines under the regulations are higher. If convicted, Yeo can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for each charge.

Under the Road Traffic Act, first-time offenders of illegal racing can be locked up for up to six months and fined up to $2,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to a year and fined between $2,000 and $3,000.

According to court documents, Yeo allegedly organised a "street-cars meet-up" at the East Coast Park at around 11pm on March 28 and allowed more than 10 people to be present at the event.

About 90 minutes later, he is said to have taken part in a second gathering, this time involving more than 10 people in Tuas South Boulevard.

He is facing two counts of the same offence.

In a reminder, police warned that they take a stern view of anyone who organises or participates in illegal racing, saying it puts the lives of other road users at risk.

Yeo, who was unrepresented, told the court yesterday that he intends to seek legal advice.

He was offered bail of $15,000 and will be back in court on May 8.

