Identity of man found dead at home still a mystery even to his sons after coroner’s inquiry

SINGAPORE - A man’s adult sons knew him as “Abdul Rahman Bin Majid” only to find out after his death that he had assumed someone else’s identity.

Investigations revealed that the real Abdul Rahman Bin Majid, who has the same identity card number as the dead man, is still alive and has been living at a home since 1994 due to chronic schizophrenia, court documents said.

Fingerprints taken from the real Abdul Rahman matched the ones linked to the identity card while those taken from the dead man could not be found in the local database.

In his findings uploaded online on May 14, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said that the identity of the dead man, who died of coronary artery disease and an enlarged heart, remains unknown.

Recording an open verdict on the case, he said the man’s 10 fingerprints were sent to Malaysian and Indonesian authorities for comparison with their national databases.

Both jurisdictions later replied that there was no match in their databases.

His fingerprints were also sent to Thai authorities for comparison on Aug 15, 2023.

The state coroner said that as at May 8, 2024, the Thai authorities had not replied despite multiple reminders.

He added: “If a reply is subsequently received which positively identifies the deceased, this case will be reopened.”

In earlier proceedings in July 2023, an investigation officer told the court that on Aug 5, 2022, the police received a call from one of the man’s sons who found that his father had stopped breathing in the living room of their Geylang Bahru flat.

A paramedic pronounced him dead later that day.

This son was identified in court documents as Mr Farizal, but he and the mystery man’s wife, known as Madam Seri, could not take part in the investigations as they had been diagnosed with undisclosed psychiatric conditions.

Mr Farizal has three brothers who were also the mystery man’s sons. They were identified as Mr Iskandar, Mr Baharuddin and Mr Razef.

One of the man’s sons was not named in court documents and he was a baby when another family adopted him.

Mr Iskandar had told investigators that he did not recall his father visiting a doctor and the older man had never spoken about his own relatives.