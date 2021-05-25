ICA foils bid to smuggle 110kg of goods including sex enhancement products and condoms

SINGAPORE - About 110kg of sex enhancement products and condoms were among various items that were attempted to be smuggled into Singapore.

But the bid was foiled by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on May 15, said the agency in a Facebook post entitled "Better soft than sorry" on Tuesday (May 25).

The items, which comprise sex enhancement products, condoms, 17 bottles of Chinese wine and counterfeit apparel, were declared as "Home Decoration", "Stationary Set" and "Plastic Bags".

They were uncovered after ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the container they were in. Officers then conducted unstuffing operations at the importer's premises.

In its post, ICA said: "Those with ill intent could use similar methods of concealment to smuggle security items into Singapore."

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Customs for further investigation.