‘I did not do it’, says man charged with attempt to murder his sleeping mother

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly attempted to kill his elderly mother by smothering her with a pillow denied the act in court and asked to see her.

Yong Chun Hong, 34, was charged with one count of attempted murder on Jan 24.

Wearing a grey T-shirt, a handcuffed Yong attended the hearing via video-link. He appeared calm throughout court proceedings.

Through a Mandarin interpreter, he told the court he did not commit the crime and did not sign the “charge”.

The police prosecutor said investigations are ongoing, and clarified that the document he refused to sign was a cautioned statement.

Yong also asked the police if he could see his mother.

The prosecutor replied: “Obviously no, because she is the victim for this case.”

District Judge Brenda Tan asked the police prosecutor about the condition of Yong’s mother, to which the prosecutor said: “At the moment, I believe it’s not life-threatening.”

As the proceedings came to an end, Yong asked again if he could see his mother. The prosecutor rejected this second request.

The prosecutor asked that Yong be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre (CMC) for a medical examination.

This is to determine whether Yong is suffering from any abnormality of mind that may have impaired his mental responsibility regarding the act, said the prosecutor.

The judge said that Yong may wish to state his case to the investigation officer. She granted the prosecutor’s request for him to be remanded at CMC for three weeks.

His case will be heard again on Feb 14.

Police said they were alerted at about 4.45pm on Jan 18 to an assault at a residential unit in Serangoon Central.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yong had allegedly tried to kill his mother on Jan 16 by pressing a pillow over her face while she was sleeping.

If convicted of attempted murder, Yong faces life imprisonment and caning. He can be also jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.