Housewife who forced maid to shower in front of her given more than 15 months' jail

SINGAPORE - A housewife who forced her Indonesian domestic helper to shower with the toilet door open and get dressed in front of open windows was on Tuesday (Aug 17) sentenced to 15 months and two weeks' jail.

Rosdiana Abdul Rahim, now 33, was also ordered to pay the victim, Ms Mayang Sari, $2,500 in compensation. The maid's age is not stated in court documents.

The Singaporean mother of a pair of nine-year-old twins will spend an additional 11 days behind bars if she is unable to pay the amount.

Rosdiana had earlier claimed trial to her seven charges.

Last month, District Judge Salina Ishak convicted her of six of them for offences including for voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Mayang and insulting her modesty.

She was acquitted of a seventh charge - pulling the domestic helper's shirt and bra - as the judge was not satisfied that the prosecution had proven this beyond reasonable doubt.

The court had earlier heard that Ms Mayang worked for Rosdiana between Sept 29 and Dec 12, 2017.

Her duties included caring for the twins at their maternal grandmother's home during the day.

Ms Mayang also had to perform household chores when she returned to Rosdiana's unit at night and she slept at irregular times, the court heard.

Despite this, the helper was not allowed to take naps during the day and was watched by Rosdiana's family members, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang in her submissions. The Indonesian victim also did not have any days off.

In November 2017, she was forced to shower in front of Rosdiana. The offender had claimed that Ms Mayang was "smelly" and that her towel had an odour as well.

She then pulled the domestic helper's arm and pushed her into the toilet of the flat's master bedroom.

After the shower, Rosdiana asked Ms Mayang to change inside the master bedroom, where the windows were open.

DPP Ang said: "The victim recalled seeing people outside the windows and was concerned that they would be able to see her."

In December 2017, Rosdiana poured baby powder all over the domestic helper's face, until her eyes hurt.

Rosdiana then told the victim that her family would "no longer be around" when she returned to Indonesia if she removed the powder from her face.

She later threatened to harm Ms Mayang's family again.

On another occasion the same month, she ripped open Ms Mayang's T-shirt, exposing her bra.

Rosdiana then pinched the victim on the right breast, before kicking her twice in the genitals.

She later pushed a cupboard door on Ms Mayang's arm, while the domestic helper was retrieving a fresh set of clothes from the cupboard.

The victim made a police report on Dec 12, 2017, after Rosdiana's husband took her back to her agency.

DPP Ang had earlier urged the court to sentence Rosdiana to 28 months' jail, stressing that acts of abuse were "demeaning" and "degrading".

Defence lawyer S. S. Dhillon stated in mitigation that his client had "sunk into depths of depression".

The lawyer from Dhillon & Panoo law firm added: "The fear she received from her arrest, police investigations and court attendances has completely shell-shocked Diana... (She) will also treasure any second chances given to her and will not squander them away."

The court heard on Tuesday that Rosdiana intends to appeal against her conviction and sentence. Her bail has been set at $10,000.