Housewarming host jailed six weeks for assaulting paramedic

SINGAPORE - It was meant to be a happy occasion - a housewarming party hosted at his home.

But after downing several bottles of beer, host Lee Boon Chong turned aggressive and violent. And when paramedics arrived to help him with some facial injuries he picked up, he assaulted one of them while she tended to him.

Lee, 47, was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Monday (Aug 6) after he pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt to a public servant.

The party was held in the afternoon of July 31, 2016.

After drinking, Lee started behaving violently and aggressively, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Wong, and just before 7pm his wife called an ambulance after he suffered wounds to his face. It was not stated in court documents how his wounds came about.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics found Lee on the living room sofa, reeking of alcohol.

As he refused to be taken to hospital and was uncooperative, SCDF paramedics called the police, who arrived soon after.

Paramedic Whitney Luo examined Lee's wounds and asked him how he got them.

"The accused refused to answer the victim's questions, and suddenly swung his right arm and hit her on the left side of her neck," said DPP Wong. The police then arrested him.

Ms Luo was found to have some tenderness and redness on her neck.

Lee was later admitted into the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), where he was diagnosed to have a recurrent brief psychotic disorder and alcohol dependence.

He was also remanded in IMH for psychiatric evaluation in March this year, and it was observed that the primary cause of his offending behaviour was alcohol intoxication.

Last Monday (July 30), an Indonesian man was fined after he assaulted a paramedic who had tried to rouse him from his drunken stupor.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, Lee could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned.