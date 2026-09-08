Home Team Academy to train officers with updated technology including virtual shooting range

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A shoot-or-no-shoot scenario is demonstrated at the Home Team Virtual Shooting Range during a pre-event media preview at the Home Team Academy on Sept 7.

SINGAPORE – Training facilities at the Home Team Academy (HTA) will be updated with the development of a virtual shooting range and a training village with virtual reality and augmented reality capabilities.

The academy, which marks its 20th anniversary in 2026, will also tap artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance training for officers from agencies such as the Singapore Police Force, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau and the Internal Security Department.

Providing details of the changes at the opening of HTA’s workplan seminar on Sept 8, Minister for Law Edwin Tong said the updated training programmes will equip officers with enhanced skills amid an operating environment that is becoming more dynamic and challenging.

He added: “Threats are more digital, transnational and fast-moving.

“Public expectations are higher. Technology is changing how officers work and respond, the tools they have, and our workforce is becoming more diverse.”

Minister for Law Edwin Tong said the updated training programmes will equip officers with enhanced skills. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

In this regard, training must keep pace with operational demands, technological change, evolving threats and new ways of working, said Tong, who is also the Second Minister for Home Affairs.

In his speech at HTA, the minister outlined five key areas where training will be transformed.

First, the use of virtual and immersive training.

“HTA will make greater use of virtual and immersive training to provide realistic, scalable and safe learning environments.

“The Home Team Virtual Shooting Range will complement live shooting and allow officers to train with realistic weapon replicas, recoil and sound,” said Tong.

HTA said that the virtual range will enable officers to sharpen their decision-making skills under pressure with the shoot-or-no-shoot scenarios.

The enhanced training village will allow officers to repeat critical drills in realistic scenarios.

Minister for Law Edwin Tong views a model of the Home Team Academy on Sept 8. With him is Home Team Academy chief executive Wilson Lim (white top). ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

HTA will also use AI to support content creation, automate assessments and deliver personalised learning.

Tong said: “Used well, it can really help our trainers focus on coaching, critical thinking and professional judgement.

“These are still areas where you need the human in the loop, where the human judgement, instinct and intuition is a lot more important. Therefore, AI must be used responsibly.”

HTA will also be launching an incident management simulation system that enables officers from different Home Team departments to train together in complex scenarios.

An installation documenting the Home Team’s response to major accidents, disasters and healthcare crises in Singapore is displayed in Zone 3, “Test of Mettle”. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Tong said the HTA campus will also be refreshed with new facilities such as an indoor running track at its new IPPT centre, and a revamped Home Team Gallery.

During a tour of exhibits at the academy, Tong tried his hand at the virtual shooting range, and visited the revamped Home Team Gallery.

The renovated gallery has seven zones that illustrate the different facets of the Home Team, and features updated artefacts, AI avatars and multimedia game stations.

An old wooden police baton and other historical police equipment are displayed at the Home Team Gallery. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Artefacts include a revolver which was smuggled into Singapore from Indonesia, and a replica of an AK47 used by kidnapper Loh Ngut Fong during a shootout with the police in 1968.

Another section of the gallery features AI avatars of current and former Home Team officers, who share their experiences from their service.

The Home Team Gallery will be open to members of the public from Dec 1.

More information on how to book an appointment to visit the Home Team Gallery will be available in November, said HTA.