Home Briefs : Foodpanda rider hurt in accident with car

Foodpanda rider hurt in accident with car

A 49-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider was injured in an accident with a car at Newton Circus on Wednesday.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with abrasions and other injuries.

Foodpanda confirmed one of its riders had suffered minor injuries. It said its riders, who are freelance, have to undergo training in road safety before starting work.

Last month, two Foodpanda delivery riders were hurt in separate accidents.

A 20-year-old rider suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Bukit Batok and had to be admitted to intensive care.

Another rider, 27, fractured his thigh in an accident with a car in Balestier.

Man arrested over knife attack in shop

A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a mobile shop employee with a knife on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old victim was manning the shop at Block 26A Chai Chee Road when he was attacked, said Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

Video footage showed a man taking out a knife from his right pocket and the victim holding the man's arm down before running out of the shop. The attacker gave chase and the victim suffered a head injury in the scuffle.

Labourer jailed for scribbling on mall walls

An odd-job labourer scrawled messages on the walls of shopping malls inviting a man who had appeared in his dreams to come and meet him "if he had the guts".

But Chew Wee Tiong's bizarre scribbling only spelt trouble for the 43-year-old, as he was jailed for 14 weeks yesterday.

As well as two counts of mischief, Chew also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of being unlawfully armed with a pen knife and a cutter when he was stopped by police for checks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tang Shangjun said Chew claimed he met a Mr Cha in Thailand several years ago. When Mr Cha began showing up in his dreams, he began scrawling messages in places with high human traffic to try and locate him.