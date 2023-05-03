HIV-positive man jailed over false declarations before donating blood

SINGAPORE – A man lied to the authorities about his sexual activities and donated blood that was later found to be infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The 27-year-old Malaysian, who cannot be named because of a gag order, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act and was sentenced to three months and two weeks’ jail.

There is no cure for HIV, but it is treatable with medication.

The HealthHub website states that someone infected with it can have a weakened immune system if he does not seek effective treatment early enough.

The disease can then progress to a condition called Aids, or acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

On Wednesday, Mr Andre Moses Tan, a prosecutor for the Ministry of Health (MOH), told the court that the offender had sex with a former girlfriend in February 2020.

Some time in or around August 2020, the offender had sex with a man.

Court documents did not disclose details about the trio’s HIV status at the time or how the offender contracted the virus.

He decided to donate blood in October 2020 and had to complete a donor health assessment questionnaire before doing so.

He was asked if he had sex with more than one partner in the last 12 months, and also if he had ever had sex with another man. The man answered “no” to both queries.

A medical screener from the Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) blood services group interviewed him after he completed the questionnaire.

The screener went through it and told the man that he could be prosecuted if any of the answers he had given were false or misleading.

She also told him that he could call a 24-hour hotline if he felt that his blood should not be transfused to another person.