Hit-and-run driver gave dead ex-colleague's details to Traffic Police instead of his own

SINGAPORE - Not only did he crash the car he borrowed, but Ivan Tan Chun Keng also sped off without giving the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision his particulars.

And to make things worse, he used a dead colleague's particulars instead of his own when asked by Traffic Police (TP) later.

On Friday (May 4), the 32-year-old operations executive was sentenced to four months' jail and a fine of $1,800 and was disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

Tan had pleaded guilty last month to one count each of intentionally perverting the course of justice, driving without insurance, and failing to provide his particulars to the other motorist after the traffic accident.

He also admitted that he had failed to display L-plates, and had driven without the supervision of a qualified driving instructor during the collision.

The court heard that he had borrowed the car from the owner, Mr Tan Ah Seng, on June 4 last year (2017).

Two days later, Ivan Tan, who held a provisional driving licence then, was driving along Clementi Avenue 6 at around 7am when he collided into a car driven by Ms Chua Yah Choo. No one was injured in the accident.

Instead of stopping, he sped off without providing his particulars and she lodged a police report.

Mr Tan Ah Seng's car was damaged in the accident. Ivan Tan tried to obstruct police investigations by taking the car to the workshop later that day to have the damaged parts fixed.

On June 22 last year, Traffic Police sent the car owner a notice to furnish the particulars of the driver involved in the accident. When confronted, Ivan Tan confessed to the owner.

But he had one more trick up his sleeve.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Jian Yi said that after Ivan Tan attended the funeral wake of a former colleague, Mr Low Geok Seng, four days later, he decided to submit Mr Low's particulars to the authorities instead of his own.

Traffic Police then sent a letter to Mr Low's address about a month later but his son told officers that the driver could not have been his father.

Mr Low was admitted to Singapore General Hospital in May that year due to cancer and was bedridden when the accident took place.

He died in June last year.

An investigation officer then called up Mr Tan Ah Seng on Aug 7 last year and he revealed that Ivan Tan was the driver.

The officer interviewed Ivan Tan the next day and he finally admitted to his offences.

He was offered bail of $15,000 on Friday as he wants to settle personal matters before serving his sentence. He was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on May 11.