His wife bought him whatever luxury goods he wanted, says friend

When he was in Secondary 3, Mr Pi Jiapeng dropped out of school but he always told friends that he would make it big one day.

An only child, he lived with his single mother in a three-room flat in Yishun until December 2019, when he met Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa. They got married in September the next year but did not have a big wedding dinner.

Around that time, the couple and Mr Pi's mother moved to a condominium in Bukit Timah, then to a landed home near Holland Grove in October last year.

Adam (not his real name) met Mr Pi, 26, in Secondary 1 when they were in the same school.

"He was quite full of himself, although sometimes he would find it hard to find things to brag about," said Adam, 25, on Friday.

"He was just an ordinary teenager like all of us. But in his heart, he always had this dream to lead a lavish lifestyle."

After he left school, Mr Pi worked odd jobs and was said to have developed a gambling habit that allegedly left him in debt.

"He also worked as a retail assistant at a sports shoe store and later as a car salesman," said Adam.

Mr Pi's life changed after he met Ms Pansuk on the dating app Tinder, his friend said.

Within a week of their first meeting, she bought him Balenciaga shoes, which can cost upwards of $1,000. She also paid off his debts of about $5,000.

"She bought him whatever luxury goods he wanted. They would go on holidays often to places like London and Japan. They also ate at expensive restaurants all the time," said Adam, who works in the airline industry.

Jun (not his real name), another of Mr Pi's friends, said friends were suspicious of Ms Pansuk's claims that she was born wealthy.

"As we got to know her, she said she was from the royal family in Thailand," said Jun, 27, who got to know Mr Pi through a mutual friend 10 years ago.

They lived near each other in Yishun then, and Jun invited Mr Pi to his wedding. Mr Pi lent his Porsche Panamera to Jun for the big day.

"We drifted apart over the years but got closer again last year," recounted Jun on Friday.

Mr Pi would invite him and a few other friends to the Bukit Timah condo quite often.

Jun said that his friend, who is tall, lean and has a tattoo on his right thigh, often talked about gambling and making money. He described Ms Pansuk as down to earth and welcoming when they first met her.

At their condo, which the couple said they owned, they proudly showed off what they called a "luxury room".

It was filled with cabinets of handbags from brands such as Dior and Hermes. There were also Rolex watches stored in an expensive-looking watch winder - a device that keeps automatic watches moving.

Jun said he had a falling-out with Mr Pi in March this year after he bought a Rolex GMT-Master II Pepsi from Mr Pi for $35,000.

On the same day, Jun sold it on the Carousell site, but the watch's serial number - which could identify the timepiece - could be seen in the photo.

Mr Pi was angry because he said the retailers he got it from would stop selling watches to him.

Jun and Adam said they were shocked to learn that their friend and his wife are wanted by the police and have fled Singapore.

Adam said: "I don't know what will happen next. I guess we're all on the edge of our seats to find out."

