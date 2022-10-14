'High risk of re-offending': Man charged with illegally obtaining details of schoolgirl denied bail

SINGAPORE - A man charged with illegally obtaining the personal information of a schoolgirl in January 2020 was denied bail on Friday as he is deemed at "extremely high risk of re-offending".

Fong Poh Kuen, 46, allegedly obtained the girl's name, date of birth and cellphone number along a walkway between Buona Vista MRT and a school.

Both the girl, whose age was not revealed, and the school cannot be named to protect her identity.

On Friday, a court heard that further investigations by the police have uncovered new victims.

Fong, a former insurance agent, may face 10 more charges. He has been in remand since Sept 2.

No bail was offered because of Fong's extremely high risk of re-offending, the court heard.

Fong, who was unrepresented, is expected to appear in court on Nov 11.

For illegally obtaining personal information, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.