High-profile Malaysian drug trafficker's lawyer under probe for practising with expired certificate

SINGAPORE - Lawyer Violet Netto is believed to be under investigation by the police after she allegedly acted as an advocate and solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

Ms Netto had earlier this year represented Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam in an appeal against his death sentence. He was hanged on April 27.

On Tuesday (May 10), the police said in a statement that a report was lodged on April 27 against a woman who had purportedly acted as an advocate and solicitor on at least three occasions when her certificate had expired.

The Straits Times understands that the woman is Ms Netto.

A solicitor's certificate is renewed yearly.

The police added that they have commenced investigations against the woman for an offence under the Legal Profession Act.

They said they were unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

The offence of an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor carries a fine of up to $25,000, jail of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.