High Court rejects bid to challenge vaccination-differentiated measures

SINGAPORE - The High Court has dismissed a bid by six unvaccinated people, including activist and blogger Han Hui Hui, to challenge Singapore's vaccination-differentiated measures.

On Thursday (June 16), Justice Dedar Singh Gill said in his judgment that statistics cited in the group's application were incorrect and based on wrong assumptions.

Contrary to what they claimed, the rules imposed on unvaccinated people were neither unlawful nor irrational, he added.

On Dec 27 last year, the group had applied for a judicial order to quash the Government's advisory that employers could, as a last resort, terminate staff who remained unvaccinated by choice.

The advisory, issued on Oct 23 and slated to take effect Jan 1 this year, stated that this was only to be done if alternative work arrangements could not be made.

The group had also applied to quash the Government's decision to make people who are unvaccinated by choice bear the full cost of their medical treatment if they contract Covid-19.

In addition, they sought a declaration that these directives were "unlawful and/or irrational".

Lastly, the group also sought to show they had legitimate expectations of keeping their jobs and having their coronavirus-related hospital bills covered regardless of vaccination status, since the Government had said vaccination is not mandatory.

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, who represented them, said the application made no extravagant or exaggerated claims, and was based on "cold hard facts" which proved they had been discriminated against.

It cited statistics on death and critical illness rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated people, which the group had calculated based on official data made public by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These were used to support its assertion that unvaccinated people do not disproportionately contribute to the strain on the healthcare system.

The group claimed that for every unvaccinated person who died of Covid-19, Singapore would see another 4.7 deaths among the fully vaccinated.

The country would also see 28 fully vaccinated people become critically ill for every eight unvaccinated people who did so, it said.

But Justice Gill pointed out that their approach to obtaining these numbers was "statistically inexact", as they wrongly assumed that death and critical illness rates for the entire unvaccinated population were equivalent to these rates among those who remained unvaccinated by choice.

This would not have been the case, as children - most of whom were not eligible for the vaccine until late last year - are generally less likely to fall severely ill or die of Covid-19.