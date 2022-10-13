High Court dismisses man's $800k negligence suit against TTSH over mum's death

SINGAPORE - A man who sued Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and three doctors in the High Court, seeking $800,000 for the death of his 74-year-old mother, has lost his case.

Justice Choo Han Teck said the allegations against the defendants were "woefully short of evidence, and have been methodically refuted by not just the treating doctors and nurses, but also the defendants' expert witnesses".

Madam Tan Yaw Lan, who had multiple ailments including diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart disease and chronic kidney disease, was admitted to TTSH on April 20, 2018, after she had gone to the emergency department with a fever.

Her heart stopped while she was in the shower - assisted by a nursing intern - on the fourth day of her stay.

She died three weeks later, on May 13, 2018, without regaining consciousness.

Her son, Mr Chia Soo Kiang, 47, a public servant with the National Library Board, alleged in his lawsuit that the doctors were negligent in not diagnosing Madam Tan correctly.

Mr Chia contended that his mother had suffered from an acute heart attack which was not picked up at the emergency department and on her admission. He said she should have been referred to a cardiologist.

Mr Chia also alleged that TTSH was negligent in taking Madam Tan for a shower against her family's instructions and in being to slow in its efforts to resuscitate her after she collapsed.

He also criticised the defendants for withholding medications in the first two days, namely aspirin, furosemide and losartan, that Madam Tan had taken for her existing ailments.

The defendants and their experts maintained that Madam Tan had been correctly diagnosed as having sepsis, an infection, from an unknown source.

In his judgment, Justice Choo accepted the evidence of the defendants' expert, Dr Yeo Khung Keong from the National Heart Centre, that a heart attack would not have been the only possible cause of Madam Tan's death.

Dr Yeo said her entire clinical history, electrocardiograms (ECGs) and various laboratory results did not lead to a clinical finding that she had had an acute heart attack.

He said another possible cause for cardiac arrest would be a blood clot in the lung.

However, there was no definitive answer in Madam Tan's case, as her family declined to have an autopsy performed, said the judge.