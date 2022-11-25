High Court dismisses constitutional challenge by 4 inmates against provisions in drug law

SINGAPORE – Four convicted drug traffickers have failed in their bid to stop their executions by filing a constitutional challenge against provisions of the Misuse of Drugs Act that shift the burden of proof for specific elements of the offence to the accused person.

The four, who were not represented by lawyers, contended that the two provisions violate the constitutionally protected presumption of innocence.

The four – Singaporean Jumaat Mohamed Sayed and Malaysians Lingkesvaran Rajendaren, Datchinamurthy Kataiah and Saminathan Selvaraju – also cited foreign cases in their arguments.

On Friday, the High Court dismissed their application for permission to seek a prohibiting order against the carrying out of their death sentences, and a court declaration that the two provisions violated Articles 9 and 12 of the Constitution.

In a written judgment, Justice Valerie Thean said the application was filed outside the requisite three-month period since the final court decision in their criminal cases.

The four were sentenced to death between 2015 and 2018, and their respective appeals against conviction and sentence were dismissed between 2016 and 2020.

Justice Thean added that despite the inmates’ assertion that they seek only to examine the Constitution, the true subject matter of their application was the propriety of their convictions. This amounted to an indirect attack on the earlier decisions in their criminal cases, said the judge.

She also found that there was no arguable case that the articles of the Constitution have been infringed.

The two provisions in question are statutory presumptions that impose a legal burden of proof on the accused to rebut them, once the facts triggering the presumptions have been proved by the prosecution.

Under Section 18(1), a person who is proved to be in possession of certain things containing a controlled drug is presumed to have had that drug in his possession, until he proves the contrary.

Under Section 18(2), a person who is proved or presumed to have had a controlled drug in his possession is presumed to have known the nature of that drug, until he proves the contrary.

The four inmates argued that the two provisions violate Article 9 of the Constitution, which provides that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty, except in accordance with the law.

They also argued that the provisions violate Article 12, which guarantees equal treatment under the law.

The Attorney-General – the defendant in the case – argued that the two provisions do not detract from the need for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, and do not contravene the Constitution.

The AG said that while the presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle of the criminal justice system, it is settled law that Parliament may still legislate statutory provisions which shift the burden of proof to the accused in certain circumstances.